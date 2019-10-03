Daniel L. Bell to Lisa M. Bell of Cheriton, Virginia, for property in Towanda Township for $1.

Nicholas R. Vanderlyke to David Baker and Marguerite Maloney of Ulster for property in Rome Township for $132,500.

Jolene M. Spencer and Jolene M. Vinson (NBM) to Shayne M. Ballard of Wyalusing for property in Windham Township for $5,000.

Louise E. Bozman to Joseph Reed of Wyalusing for property in Rome Township for $125,000.

Mark Patrick Estate and April Patrick Administratrix to April Patrick and James Patrick of Bristol, Pennsylvania, for property in Pike Township for $1.

Gary R. Burke and Edith F. Burke to Gary R. Burke, Edith F. Burke and Robert G. Burke of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.

Gary R. Burke and Edith F. Burke to Gary R. Burke, Edith F. Burke and Timothy E. Burke of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.

Gary R. Burke and Edith F. Burke to Gary R. Burke, Edith F. Burke and Jani M. Burke of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.

Edward A. Carolin and Donna M. Carolin to Thomas A. Byrne and Gloria J. Byrne of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $35,000.

Heidi B. Masters to Kyle R. Baker of Wyalusing for property in Herrick Township for $1.

Melissa L. Keefe to Trevor Ryan Owen and Kristen Ashley Owen of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.

Michael J. Callear and Nancy S. Callear to John Secor and Elizabeth Robinson of Towanda for property in Athens Township for $172,500.

C. Kevin Robbins and Sarah A. Robbins to C. Kevin Robbins and Taber Robbins of Horseheads, New York, for property in Springfield Township for $1.

C. Kevin Robbins and Sarah A. Robbins to C. Kevin Robbins and Taber Robbins of Horseheads, New York, for property in Springfield Township for $1.

Load comments