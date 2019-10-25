TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners on Thursday continued the county’s annual tradition of donating $10,000 to every local fire department and EMS agency throughout the county.
The donations totaled $400,000, bringing the county’s total contributions to fire and EMS agencies over the years to $2 million.
The funds are provided through the county’s impact fee reserves, said commissioners.
“Our fire and emergency officials do whatever is needed no matter the circumstances,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko. “Rain, sleet, snow, wind, hot, cold — it doesn’t matter. And they do it on volunteer basis. We’re very thankful and fortunate to have them.”
Thursday’s meeting was also attended by several fire and EMS officials representing local agencies and departments throughout the county.
“A lot of people don’t realize that in volunteer organizations, not only do you have to respond to the 911 calls, you’re asked to raise the money to buy the equipment to get you to those calls,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said. “So anything we can do to help take off some of that stress of what you do each and every day — we’re very thankful to be able to do it for you.”
Commissioner Ed Bustin, however, acknowledged that the $10,000 to each organization was only a small slice of the pie of funding that each agency needs.
“It’s not nearly enough,” he said. “Not nearly enough to keep our fire and EMS folks on the roads for the long term. There’s a significant threat out there to volunteer services that I know everyone in this room knows about. And I know our first responders have been working hard trying to address that.”
Bustin added that emergency organizations are not just looking for volunteers willing to run into burning buildings or put themselves in other dangerous situations, but also for individuals who could help with different duties such as financing or fundraising.
“They need so much more,” Bustin said. “But when we’re looking at the great things that we can do with the impact fee money, these (donations) are always a top priority.”
