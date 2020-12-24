Drug possession
Thomas John Mosier, 24, of Wysox, was charged with a misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana – small amount for personal use.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 9:13 p.m. on Oct. 10, a trooper was traveling on Route 220 in Ulster Township when he noticed a car driving by with an object hanging from the rear view mirror which appeared to obstruct the driver’s vision.
The trooper pulled the car over and made contact with the driver while taking note of a strong smell of marijuana.
The driver said that there was nothing illegal in the car that they knew of, according to the criminal complaint.
Another trooper arrived on scene to assist about the time when the passenger identified himself as Mosier and admitted to being in possession of marijuana and a related smoking device.
A probable cause search resulted in the troopers finding a small amount of suspected marijuana in three separate baggies, a digital scale, and a smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue inside.
On-scene EMS recommended for Mosier to be transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a medical evaluation, and so he was not taken into custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Mosier was processed at PSP the following day and charges were completed and filed on Nov. 29.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.
Terroristic threats
Gloria J. Cotter, 69, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanor for terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and harassment – subjecting another to physical contact.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a patrol unit and criminal investigation unit arrived at a residence in Sheshequin Township on Dec. 3.
The criminal complaint said that the victims were interviewed and supplied written statements.
Their allegation was that Cotter had entered the house and pointed a gun at both of them during a heated argument.
One of the victims said that Cotter had pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at them; both victims expressed fear for their lives during the incident.
A handgun was recovered from the residence and taken to PSP Towanda for evidence, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper and investigator said that when they interviewed Cotter, she denied being at that residence on that date.
PSP was able to find a blue coat matching the victim’s descriptions in Cotter’s car as well as the firearm transaction in which Cotter bought the gun.
Two witnesses also came forward and provided written statements that they saw Cotter at the residence on Dec. 3.
Cotter still claimed that the allegations were false and PSP secured a search warrant on Dec. 9 to seize her car and download the tracking/GPS system.
Later that evening, a trooper called Cotter to tell her the results of the search — which proved she was at the residence on the date reported — and she then confessed to the incident.
The next morning at 9 a.m. the trooper arrived at Cotter’s residence for an interview.
The criminal complaint reads that Cotter said she had gone to the residence to pick up some items and ended up getting into a heated argument with the victims.
She said to the trooper that she pulled out the gun to be “taken seriously” and not to harm anyone; she also denied ever pulling the trigger.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.
