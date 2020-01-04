ALBANY — Legislation proposed in the New York Assembly would require firearms manufacturers to include global positioning system (GPS) technology in the weapon.
The legislation was introduced by Assistant Speaker Felix Ortix, D-Brooklyn.
Specifically, the bill would amend general business law, which would state that “any person who holds a valid gunsmith license pursuant to section 400.00 of the penal law, and who manufactures any firearm, shall ensure that each manufactured firearm shall include global positioning system technology to allow such firearm to be tracked if stolen.”
Comments on the bill at the Assembly website criticize the legislation, stating that it would “make it more easy to find weapons once a total ban is enacted.”
Another comment criticized by saying the bill is neither feasible or legal, and hurts law-abiding citizens.
Noting that GPS requires batteries, one commenter said most concealed carry firearms would not have physical space for such technology.
The bill is currently in the consumer affairs and protection committee.
