ULSTER TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Ulster man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly touched an underage girl inappropriately on multiple occasions throughout the month of September.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, John Edward Palfreyman was charged with one third-degree felony count of both indecent assault and corruption of minors, as well as five misdemeanor counts each of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Police said Palfreyman was charged after he allegedly touched the nine-year-old girl inappropriately on multiple occasions. officers learned of the incident via a forensic interview with the victim.

Palfreyman was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.

