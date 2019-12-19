ULSTER TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old Ulster man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly touched an underage girl inappropriately on multiple occasions throughout the month of September.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, John Edward Palfreyman was charged with one third-degree felony count of both indecent assault and corruption of minors, as well as five misdemeanor counts each of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
Police said Palfreyman was charged after he allegedly touched the nine-year-old girl inappropriately on multiple occasions. officers learned of the incident via a forensic interview with the victim.
Palfreyman was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.