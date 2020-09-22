WAVERLY — The Waverly Central School District opened its doors on September 8 and has had a pretty easy run through the first two weeks.
“It’s going well,” said Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles. “The systems have held up well; the health checks have held up well; the equipment has held up well; the social distance classrooms have held up well so we’re looking to next week.”
What this week brings is a lot greater sense of normalcy as classrooms begin to go from a hybrid model to a more in-school program.
“We’re working with our teachers and our leaders right now to see if we can’t take a step and go from our hybrid, 50-percent model to bringing the rest of our kids back on a daily basis,” he said. “At the Pre K-4 level, we’ve set up a situation where we can pretty much social distance the majority of our classrooms so that’s good for those younger kids. At the 5 to 12 level we face a little more challenge with space. Right now, we’re working on creating larger spaces for some of our larger classes to try to spread ourselves out. If they can’t get to six feet, they’ll still have to wear masks.”
One thing that Knolles said would help a lot are barriers that were ordered some time ago but had not arrived as of the time Knolles spoke on the issue.
“We’ve had plexiglass barriers on order for quite a while. They were supposed to be delivered two weeks ago but we’re still waiting on delivery. We had planned that we would roll those out and they would be part of our move to go back to every day for the 5-12 program. Best-case scenario we would bring back out 5-12 on Tuesday. Worst-case scenario they’d be another week while we wait to get the protective barriers that we’re looking for.”
“We didn’t think we’d have this project because everything was supposed to come in, but it’s not here, so…”
When that plexiglass comes in, Knolles said that they may move back to their classrooms or stay put.
“A lot of it comes down to comfort for teachers and kids. You want people to learn well and teach well, but they can’t be scared and nervous. Everybody’s not going to be comfortable but you still have to move forward.”
The district seems to be doing well, so how are the kids handling all of this?
“The kids are great,” said Knolles. “The kids want to be back together. Right now, they’re at 50 percent but I think they need to be back together and start building their bonds again. When we were in school (in the 1970s and 1980s), they never split us up so your friends were on “A” days and you were on “B” days. (Now) we cohort, so you’re primarily with one group during the day.”
“That being said, before and after school there is some interchange. I think they need that. I think coming back in hybrid was smart. It let us test out systems. It let our teachers get used to the three-hour block in the mornings,” Knolles added.
Knolles praised the personnel up the down the school district for their response.
“Our staff has been amazing from custodial, to clerical, to the cafeteria, to teaching, to support, to the administration. I would’t want to go to war with any other group.These guys have been amazing. Now we’re putting in the pieces to go 100 percent.”
Just because the district is looking to go to 100 percent in-person learning doesn’t mean that parents must send their children to the school, according to Knolles.
“If you don’t feel comfortable with your kids coming in, we still have the Waverly Virtual Academy. We had a little under 20 percent of our kids stay virtual this year. That’s OK,” he said.
Knolles said that the students have been complying with the rules.
“We haven’t had any trouble with masks. The kids have been great. The teachers have been great. Education is pretty important. If you have to wear a mask to get it, there are kids right now where they’re fighting a war to be able to get an education for kids. Wearing a mask is an inconvenience and pain, but it’s not worth giving up your education for.”
One of the whole reasons for the cohort system was to keep students from mingling between classes. The cohort system eliminates that and allows tracing and Knolles said that the cohort system will stay in place.
“This way, if somebody does bring the bug in, it’s limited in where it can travel and we can address it quickly. The second piece is that the cohorts will go from 50 percent to 100 percent,” he said. “The average cohort in the elementary schools will probably be 12-13 students. In grades five through eight, the classes are a little bit bigger — around 22 — like a normal class size. In the high school, it varies. Different classes have different numbers. Some are 12-16, some are 26-28. We’re trying to figure out with this bigger cohorts how to get them more space, especially if they don’t have the barriers. If we had he barriers, we would not be as worried about it. Without the barriers, I need the space.”
Knolles said new classroom space could be found could in the places such as the cafeterias, the stage, the gyms and the library.
“We’ve created these spaces. We’re not utilizing them yet; we’ve been creating them in case of this. We’re moving desks around now and the administrators are working to try to create those situations for the larger classes. If you have a class size of 26-28, you’re really pushing the envelope. We have some space. The question is ‘do we have enough?’”
One of the things that got lost was gym class.
“We said that was one of the pieces of the puzzle. Physical Education is tremendously important to your health and mental well-being. The Village has been great about partnering with us. We can’t run a sports program but the recreation department can. If kids want to be active and play 7-on-7 football, small-group soccer or cross country, they’re working on some of those things.”
Knolles said he’s looked around at other districts and noted that they were doing what was right for them.
He’s also happy with the way Waverly’s system is working.
“I look at other school districts and everybody’s doing their own thing their way, and that’s fine. As long as people are happy and comfortable with it, that’s great. I think our rollout has worked well for our community. I think cohorting is important for our community and I think going back to school is important for our community.”
