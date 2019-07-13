SPENCER — A Van Etten woman was killed as a result of a crash that occurred Thursday night in the Town of Spencer.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, officers reported to the accident located about one mile south of the Tompkins County line on state Route 34/96 at approximately 9:17 p.m. that night.
Sheriff’s deputies said the Toyota Prius driven by Lena M. Bodie, 29, went off the western side of the roadway and struck a concrete barrier. Bodie died at the scene, and the accident is still under investigation at this time.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit was assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, Spencer Fire, Spencer EMS and Greater Valley EMS.
