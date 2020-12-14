WAVERLY — The biggest takeaways from last week’s Waverly School Board meeting were that there are still many questions regarding what the next budget will look like, that COVID-19 testing is going well and that the IAC has a plan for going forward.
The district has contracts for teachers and the superintendent, but not for support staff, administrators or those workers who are unrepresented. That and unknown changes in factors such as health insurance, along with an uncertain contribution from the state, leave things up in the air for the next budget.
On the testing front, in-house tests are coming back at just under 1 percent but that isn’t the whole story. There are also tests being done outside the school system. Even of those break positive, though, the district is still doing well.
The Village of Waverly is a “yellow zone” and all of Waverly’s schools lie in the village. The zone, according to Waverly School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles, has been testing at between 5.6 and 6.2 percent and the district has had to test 20 percent of students and staff on campus each week.
“In order to be released from that requirement, your student body has to test at a lower rate than the rate of the zone,” Knolles said.
Knolles also said that he wasn’t able to reach anybody who could release the district from that requirement, but that one state executive told him that if they were under the rate, “then you’re good.”
They’ve been testing under that rate, but the district still has 3,000 tests so Knolles wants to do a five percent screen per week plus yest any volunteer who wants or needs to be tested.
“We continue to thank our staff, students, families of those students who have (worked) to keep our classrooms open,” said Waverly School Board President Parvin Mensch. “A very special ‘thank you’ to (Greater) Valley EMS and Guthrie, who have stepped up during this testing. Their help is very much appreciated. This is a community effort and out community. We’re one of the few districts that still has live learning instead of being at home and learning remote.
On the athletics front, Knolles said he met with the IAC Superintendents and a committee put together a 12-page document of safety guidelines and guidelines for the winter sports season.
“It is one of the most well-done documents I’ve run across since we began this COVID experiment,” Knolles said. “I was very impressed as were the other superintendents.”
Knolles said that the group will meet this week and get that out publicly.
“One of the discussions with it is that if you don’t abide by these rules in the IAC, you’re out for the rest of the year,” said Knolles. “Don’t have somebody show up and suddenly you decide that your coaches can play by a different set of rules than what has been agreed upon. We’re going to stand by that as a league. The first day of practice is Jan. 4. That is a go at this time.”
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that by Dec. 31 he’d have a statement on that.
“This could have been a great experiment in planning,” said Knolles. “It may all be for naught, but currently, we’re a go for Jan. 4, but basketball and wrestling are not. They are high risk sports and will get a special decision.”
That Jan. 4 date would apply to boys’ swimming and boys’ and girls’ bowling. Indoor track would also be in that group, but without a facility — and it’s unlikely that colleges will allow large gatherings of high school athletes in their field houses — in which to compete, indoor track may be a stretch.
Knolles said that there was also another interesting tidbit from the meeting.
“I had lunch with Section IV Executive Director Ben Nelson,” he stated. “They are looking to do some different things for kids and allow them to participate in multiple sports. That’s not something we’ve seen much in New York, but due to the weird, fluky seasons, if wrestling or basketball goes with football (as examples only), it could get really interesting. We and the IAC are coming from it from a really good standpoint. I’ve been impressed with that group. Kudos for the work that they did to come out with a plan.”
Knolles noted that a month ago, the group was around 9-8 against moving forward with athletics.
“We’re in a worse place right now with regard to the numbers, but the superintendents felt so comfortable with the document that they were able to move forward almost entirely.”
Knolles also handed out some kudos.
“I’m impressed with our coaches,” said the Waverly Superintendent. “The ones I have spoken too have all been understanding. They just want the kids to have the opportunity to have a well-rounded educational experience and to go forward. It’s more about student involvement, and mental and physical health.”
Knolles also lauded the efforts of nurses and contact tracers
“They have been absolutely spectacular,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of schools our size who could have pulled off what these guys have pulled off.”
The next meeting of the Waverly School Board will be on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.