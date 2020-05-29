The graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 from both Athens and Sayre will be held in a familiar place — Athens’ Alumni Stadium and the Lockhart Street Bowl in Sayre.
The only difference this year will be the number of family and friends who will be able to attend the ceremony.
With Bradford County moving into the “green phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus reopening plan, school districts are now planning on holding the graduations at their football stadiums with the entire Class of 2020 together.
However, the governor’s plan calls for no gatherings over 250 people — which means some might have to watch over a live stream or listen on the radio.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and high school principal Corey Mosher, along with leaders from the Towanda School District, announced Wednesday that the districts were planning ceremonies that would allow the entire Class of 2020 to graduate together.
That announcement came after a previous plan was in place for the seniors at Athens High to walk onto the field in groups of 25 — following the state’s rules in the “yellow phase” — and that the families of students would watch from their cars.
When making their announcement Wednesday, Stage and Mosher said that each senior would get a limited number of tickets to give to family and friends for the graduation.
The Wolf administration updated its “green phase” guidance on Thursday to include the rule saying events would be limited to 250 people.
“We’re seeking guidance ... obviously that announcement came after our announcement yesterday. We are going to sit down and revise it to the best of our ability,” Stage told the Morning Times on Thursday. “We are going to get our local and county officials to work with us on that plan so we do what’s right for our students and for the community.”
The Sayre Area School District announced on its Facebook page Thursday that the Class of 2020 would graduate inside the Lockhart Street Bowl.
With a class of 70 seniors, the district will hand out two tickets to each graduate for their family or friends. The rest of the tickets will be randomly drawn, and a third ticket will be given to students who get their name called.
“Although it will not be to the scale that it normally would be, we feel that this is the best option for our graduates and their families, to provide our students with a more traditional ceremony,” Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio and SHS Principal Dayton Handrick said in the Facebook post.
When Bradford County was in the “yellow phase,” the school district’s previous plan was to have a “drive-in” graduation at Riverfront Park.
The SHS graduation will be available to view on the school district’s website and Facebook page. Additional information involving the ceremony will be announced on Monday, according to the Facebook post.
While Sayre will be able to at least give each graduate a pair of tickets for the ceremony, the situation is more difficult for officials in Athens.
Athens will graduate close to 150 seniors this year, which means even giving out one ticket per student would be impossible if the school district is forced to go by the 250-person rule.
“We’re going to have to be a little bit more creative. I don’t want to commit to any ideas at this time, only because we haven’t locked anything in,” Stage said.
Stage did say that the school district will work to make sure the graduates will receive their diplomas together.
“I think we’re committed to allowing our students to graduate together. That’s what they want, and we want to say that this event is for our students. We’re trying to honor them and make sure that their event is special.”
