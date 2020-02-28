Athens Township recycling center to close March 1

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Following an executive session during their meeting Wednesday night, Athens Township Supervisors voted to close its recycling center on Herrick Avenue, effective Sunday, March 1.
“This was a very hard decision for us to make, but it was time,” supervisors said. “We have always lost money on the recycling center, but we kept it going because it was a great service not just to our residents, but to anyone who wanted to use the center.”
On Thursday, township secretary Robin Smith said the recycling center cost the township $11,000 to operate in 2019, but only brought in approximately $5,000 in revenue.
But one of the main reasons for the center’s closing is an anticipated shortage of staff, which is typically made up of students from local school districts.
“Staffing has been a concern for the last few years,” supervisors explained. “We have been very fortunate to have an amazing group of high school kids that have kept the center going. We need to have an adult overseeing the center when it is open to make sure residents are doing things properly and orderly, not only to make sure regulations are followed, but for the safety of the workers and the patrons.
“The kids try their very best to do that, but it’s a losing battle,” they continued. “Now with spring sports, school plays and other functions gearing up, we have a hard time keeping the center staffed. These are high school kids who should be doing high school things and we support that. We have substitutes, but most of them are involved in things, too. We just cannot keep up with things anymore — not for lack of trying.”
The recycling center, which has been open on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., typically had about five regular students on staff and three substitutes.
Supervisors said Athens Township residents can contact local garbage services to see if they offer recycling, or utilize Sayre Borough’s recycling center upon the Herrick Avenue facility’s closure.
The Sayre center, which is located on South Thomas Avenue, is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Beginning in April, those hours will expand to Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We know this will be an inconvenience to those that faithfully use the recycling center, and we sincerely regret having to take this course of action,” supervisors said. “We apologize for this disruption, and we thank you for your understanding.”
