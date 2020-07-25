Resolution passed to support Tioga Downs

NICHOLS — “I think the best possible social program is a job,” said Legislator Dennis Mullen during a special meeting of the Tioga County Legislature on Thursday, and quoting Ronald Reagan. This was followed by the discussion and approval of a resolution, approved by Tioga County’s legislature that is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to support the southern tier by re-opening Tioga Downs.
Last week, the Nichols, N.Y. Casino and Resort was listed in New York State’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) database as being slated for closure and the layoff of personnel at its Nichols, N.Y. Casino and its Racino in Vernon, N.Y. if things couldn’t be re-opened.
“We are aware the governor is busy, but we need our Tioga Downs open,” said Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, when she opened the resolution for a vote.
She noted that Tioga Downs provides over 600 jobs in Nichols, N.Y., and over 900 total with its sister facility in Vernon, N.Y., Vernon Downs.
“If we’re doing so good in New York State, people need something to do,” said Legislator Loretta Sullivan, adding, “People from around the state can travel here to the casino and stay local.”
Legislator Mullen added, “Tioga Downs provides tens of millions for all counties, and hundreds of jobs. We need them open.”
Tioga Downs has plans in place for a reopening, but has yet to be given the green light. You can learn more by visiting www.tiogadowns.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.