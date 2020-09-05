SAYRE — Getting around Sayre Borough will be a little more difficult beginning next week when four separate road projects are scheduled to begin throughout the borough.
PennDOT will begin the long awaited PA-199 project on Tuesday, which is the same day that the borough will begin its annual street paving project.
The PennDOT project will begin on Spring Street at the state border and continue toward Bradford Street. Additional information about the PA 199 project including detour routes can be found on the Borough’s website www.sayreborough.org.
The borough’s annual street paving project includes roadway milling and repaving on several streets around the borough including Pennsylvania Ave., Summit Street, Linden Street, Mill Street, Elk Street and Peck Street in Milltown, Bradford Street, Plummer Street, and South Thomas Avenue.
The $268,000 paving project was awarded to Bishop Brothers and it is expected to take three weeks to complete.
Desmond Street will be closed between West Packer Avenue and the M&T Bank building on Wednesday, September 9 while crews can complete a sewer project. The project is expected to take one day to complete weather permitting.
South Thomas Avenue will be closed between East Hayden Street and Riverfront Park on Thursday, September 10 while crews complete a storm drainage improvement project. The project is expected to take one day to complete weather permitting.
Work is also continuing on a water line improvement project by AQUA PA along Harrison Street and South Wilbur Avenue in the borough.
“Residents and motorists are urged to be cautious as they travel throughout the borough during the next few months and to allow extra time to get to their destination,” the borough said in a press release.
