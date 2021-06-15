WAVERLY — A village property owner who was cited by municipal code enforcement for multiple yard sales disputed that violation at last Tuesday’s Waverly trustees meeting.
Pat Evans, who owns 100 Route 17C and hosts yard sales at that location, was recently cited by the village code enforcement officer for having too many yard sales. Municipal code caps residential yard sales at two per year.
But Evans said she is using the yard sales to help sell off the antiques that she’s collected over the course of 30 years. She added that she hoped a variance or some kind of exception be made as her previous two yard sales of the year were negatively impacted by weather.
Additionally, she noted the village code regarding yard sales specifies residential properties, but her property is zoned as commercial/industrial.
Evans further explained that she donates proceeds from her yard sales to the VA hospital in Bath — and yard sales that contribute to charitable purposes are specifically exempt according to the village code.
She even brought proof of her contributions to the VA hospital via a written letter by VA Program Specialist Mary Harkin.
“Patricia Evans has been a generous donor to the veterans at the Bath VA Medical Center for the last four years,” the letter stated. “She has donated the proceeds of her yard sales as well as personal care items, arts and craft supplies.
“Our department, CDCE (Center for Development and Civic Engagement) ... depends on the generosity of caring people and organizations to provide monetary, as well as item donations, so we may provide for our veterans,” it continued. “The medical center is grateful for the continued support from many caring individuals and organizations.”
Evans added that she has volunteered at the hospital for 38 years.
“I’ve never had a problem with the police for the yard sales,” she said. “The DOT (Department of Transportation) has approved of the sales. They have no problem with it. I’ve never had an issue with anyone.”
Board members noted that they have frequented Evans’ yard sales in the past, and trustee Kevin Sweeney commended Evans’ work and dedication to local veterans.
Mayor Patrick Ayres said the matter would be referred to the village attorney for review, and more information will be available at the village’s next meeting on June 22.
