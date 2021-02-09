Sporn appointed to Athens Borough Council
Buy Now

Athens Borough Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp swears in Sharon Sporn, who is replacing former council president Bill Cotton on the board.

 Pat McDonald/Morning Times

ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council appointed former council member Sharon Sporn to replace former Council President Bill Cotton during its meeting on Monday night.

Cotton resigned back in January to create an opening on the council.

Three Athens Borough residents applied for the position. Sporn, Pat Cotton and JoAnne Polzella all appeared at Monday’s council meeting and gave one last pitch to the council on why they should be appointed.

Council member Bob Williams nominated Sporn for the position and Matt Patton provided the second.

Pat Cotton received a nomination from council member Walter Chaykesky and Scott Molnar provided a second.

Since Sporn was nominated first, the council then voted on her nomination and she was appointed on a 4-2 vote. She received four “yes” votes from council members Jeff Nason, Patton, Scott Riley and Williams. Chaykesky and Molnar voted “no.”

Following Sporn being sworn in by Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp, the council then had to reorganize with votes for president, vice president and president pro tem.

Riley was voted in as the new council president. Williams will replace Riley as the vice president and Patton was named the president pro tem, which means he will be in charge of meetings if both Riley and Williams are unable to attend.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments