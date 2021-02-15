Carantouan Greenway holds educational nature walk

BARTON — The Carantouan Greenway doesn’t take a break from its commitment to nature during the winter. The organization welcomed local residents to the Wildwood Reserve on Saturday for one of its educational walks.
“I love the cold so it doesn’t get in the way for me at all. I even got up early for this,” said Sayre resident Anne Meikle.
Known for its trails and a place to get fresh air, the Carantouan Greenway at 254 Shepard Road in Barton is a not-for-profit Land Trust and environmental organization that’s registered in Pennsylvania and New York.
“The Carantouan Greenway has made every effort during this challenge of COVID to provide access to a quiet place of nature. Our parking lot and trails at our Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton has been plowed and trails await,” the website reads.
Carantouan Greenway Vice President Marty Barko led the group along the snowy trail and paused to point out different types of trees and their role in the environment and examine some bark characteristics.
Borko taught the group about trees like the black cherry, which wood is often used to make high-quality furniture and distinctive bark that looks like “brown potato chips.”
“Plus, it has cherry fruit, which means that a lot of birds, squirrels, and animals are going to go after that cherry to eat it,” Barko said.
All that was heard during the quiet afternoon was the crunch of the group’s snowboots as they followed Barko and learned more about the kinds of trees they see every day.
“(Winter) is the best time to go hiking, I’d rather go when it’s cool than when it’s hot,” said Ginger Reap of Barton.
“Hiking, kayaking, camping, we can do it all in this area,” added Barton resident Sherry Gabauer.
John Palmer, president of the organization, said that the Carantouan Greenway will host another educational walk at 1 p.m. on March 20, the first day of spring, that will examine specimens of local furry animals like mice and shrews and what they do in the local community.
Future nature walks can always be found under the upcoming events tab on http://www.carantouangreenway.org/.
