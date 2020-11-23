DUI
Brodie James Johnson, 20, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense –general impairment – first offense, possession of a small amount of marijuana without proper registration, driving an unregistered vehicle and reckless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper was on a routine patrol on Merrill Parkway in Towanda when a car traveled in front of them at about 9:47 p.m. on Sept. 2. The trooper ran the car’s information and saw that the license plate did not belong to the listed vehicle.
The trooper pulled Johnson over and made note of his glassy and bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. When asked if he had taken any drugs, Johnson said he hadn’t.
The trooper said that he had Johnson exit his car and conducted sobriety tests which he failed. At that time, Johnson was taken into custody and taken to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw.
Results came back to the trooper on Sept. 25, revealing that Johnson had clonazepam and THC in his blood at the time he was pulled over.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Drug possession
Zaquon Michael Benjaminbrown, 19, of Millerton, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia without registration to possess and resisting arrest/other law enforcement.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at about 11:32 p.m. on Oct. 7, troopers were dispatched to the residence at 3485 Old Plank Road in Towanda Township in response to a report of Benjaminbrown hanging out from the passenger side window of his mother’s vehicle.
When the troopers arrived at the residence, they discovered that Benjaminbrown was being held there by the homeowners. The troopers recognized him from previous encounters and placed Benjaminbrown into custody since there were two active warrants out for his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, a search resulted in the finding of two glass smoking pipes, one having suspected and later confirmed methamphetamine residue, and methamphetamine found inside of Benjaminbrown’s hoodie pocket.
Benjaminbrown was confined to the Bradford County Prison on Oct. 8 on a $25,000 bail. A formal arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.
DUI
Jodey Ronald Kinney, 61, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: general impairment – first offense, driving with a suspended license –second violation, disregarding traffic lanes, careless and reckless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at about 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 1, two Towanda troopers were dispatched to the area of 264 Shaw Boulevard in Monroe Borough in response to a multiple-vehicle crash.
When they arrived on scene, Kinney was standing outside of his heavily damaged car. According to the criminal report the troopers interviewed him on scene and Kinney said that he was turning left onto Burlington Turnpike when he was hit by the second car involved. He admitted that he didn’t have a valid license and was DUI suspended and that he drank two beers before the accident.
Further into the interview, troopers noticed nine unopened and one opened beer on the passenger side floor of his car. They also noted that Kinney smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot and glassy eyes.
During sobriety tests, Kinney related that he had broken his ankle and couldn’t walk in a straight line. According to the troopers, he then consented to a preliminary breath test which detected the presence of alcohol.
Kinney was then taken into custody and taken to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw, which he refused.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18.
Fight
Kayde M. Lilley, 48, of Wysox, and Christina Marianne Hudson, 29, of Towanda, were charged with the misdemeanors for simple assault, harassment – subjecting another to physical contact, and disorderly conduct engaging in fighting.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they received a phone call at approximately 6:57 p.m. on Nov. 7 about a fight between two females in the street on Mix Avenue.
A trooper arrived at the corner of Mix Avenue and Main Street and saw three people standing together as well as a woman with a baby carriage a few houses down on Mix Avenue. The people revealed themselves to the trooper as Kayde M. Lilley, George Zamorski, and Destiny Kellar. Right away, the trooper noticed fresh wounds on Lilley’s face, including two lacerations on her cheeks and a red bump over her left eye.
According to the criminal complaint, Lilley had joined Zamorski to go and meet with Hudson, his “baby mama.” Lilley said that Hudson and Zamorski soon got into a heated argument and that she stepped in to help Zamorski. Hudson reported that Lilley was calling her names and “getting in her face.”
Both females reported that the other female threw the first punch. The one witness told the trooper that she didn’t see the beginning of the fight but that both females were assaulting each other at one point.
Hudson admitted to striking Lilley in the face with her phone in her hand, resulting in the red bump. Later on, Hudson complained about stomach pain from Lilley using her knee in the fight.
The trooper said that when the interviews were over, both females refused EMS treatment.
Lilley’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. with Hudson’s set for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23.
