BARTON — A Barton woman was killed in a two-car accident on State Route 17C in the Town of Barton on Wednesday.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Crystal S. VanDusen was killed when her 2005 Honda Civic struck the rear end of a 2013 Western Star dump truck which was being operated by the Tioga County Highway Department.
According to police, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Shepard Road. Both the Honda Civic and dump truck were traveling east on State Route 17C. VanDusen was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Route 17C was closed near Shepard Road so the scene could be processed until approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information concerning the collision is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010,” a press release said.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waverly Police Department, New York State Police-Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, New York State Department of Transportation, Waverly-Barton Fire Department, Tioga Center Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS.
According to her obituary, which can be found on page A7, VanDusen was born on July 5, 1986 in Providence, Rhode Island.
“She was the bright sunshine to so many and will never be forgotten,” the obituary reads.
“On August 23, 2008 Crystal married David J. VanDusen, Jr. Together they have created so many wonderful memories and their lives were blessed with a son David and daughter Mary Elizabeth,” the obituary continues.
VanDusen is described as being devoted to her family. She enjoyed cheering her children on at their sporting activities or school functions.
She was also focused on helping out her community.
“Her family was the center of her world — when not with her family, she was with her second family the Tioga Center Fire Department. Crystal opened her heart and her arms as an aid at Tioga Central School,” the obituary reads.
