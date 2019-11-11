The Valley Color Guard will be making stops at the following locations today to pay tribute to all those who have served.
All times are approximate:
- 9 a.m. — Sayre VFW Post 1536
- 9:10 a.m. — Athens Township Building
- 9:20 a.m. — Athens Monument, South Main Street
- 9:30 a.m. — Athens American Legion Post 246
- 10 a.m. — Oliver Brown Memorial
- 10:10 a.m. — Sons of Italy Lodge 1342, Sayre
- 10:30 a.m. — Howard Elmer Park
- 10:40 a.m. — Catholic War Veterans 773, East Side, Sayre
- 11:10 a.m. — J.E. Wheelock Fire Hall, Milltown
- 11:20 a.m. — Sayre American Legion Post 283, Milltown
- 12 p.m. — Rest Cemetery, Sayre
- 12:10 p.m. — Waverly-Barton Fire Hall
- 12:20 p.m. — Waverly American Legion Monument
- 12:30 p.m. — Waverly War Memorial Stadium
- 12:40 p.m. — Muldoon Park, Waverly
- 12:50 p.m. — South Waverly Community Hall
- 1 p.m. — Waverly VFW Post 8104.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.