The Valley Color Guard will be making stops at the following locations today to pay tribute to all those who have served.

All times are approximate:

  • 9 a.m. — Sayre VFW Post 1536
  • 9:10 a.m. — Athens Township Building
  • 9:20 a.m. — Athens Monument, South Main Street
  • 9:30 a.m. — Athens American Legion Post 246
  • 10 a.m. — Oliver Brown Memorial
  • 10:10 a.m. — Sons of Italy Lodge 1342, Sayre
  • 10:30 a.m. — Howard Elmer Park
  • 10:40 a.m. — Catholic War Veterans 773, East Side, Sayre
  • 11:10 a.m. — J.E. Wheelock Fire Hall, Milltown
  • 11:20 a.m. — Sayre American Legion Post 283, Milltown
  • 12 p.m. — Rest Cemetery, Sayre
  • 12:10 p.m. — Waverly-Barton Fire Hall
  • 12:20 p.m. — Waverly American Legion Monument
  • 12:30 p.m. — Waverly War Memorial Stadium
  • 12:40 p.m. — Muldoon Park, Waverly
  • 12:50 p.m. — South Waverly Community Hall
  • 1 p.m. — Waverly VFW Post 8104.
