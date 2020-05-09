WAVERLY — After experiencing hardship growing up, Becky Young decided to give back to the community that once supported her.
Now the owner of Becky’s Diner in Waverly, Young has set up a food pantry outside of her restaurant.
“Coming from a less fortunate family growing up, and things like that were an issue … Now that I’m older, I work with the Methodist Church and see how many people are in need,” Young said.
The project started in January, when Young’s father and brother custom-built the pantry to match the diner’s exterior.
Less than two months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing the national unemployment rate to skyrocket to 13 percent, and leaving many families in need of support to put food on the table.
“It just so happens that it works out perfectly with what’s going on right now,” Young said of the timing between starting the pantry and recent events.
However, the increased need made it difficult to consistently keep food in the pantry.
“It got to the point — especially over the weekend — where I would put stuff in it and I couldn’t keep it filled,” Young said.
Young buys the food weekly, and the community makes donations as well.
“People will bring me money to put towards what I buy. It’s like a community project, so a lot of the community donates to it,” she said.
In the past two weeks, Young has noticed “an outpouring of people helping.”
“To keep it stocked is hard. But now the community is really (helping). Every day, I’m constantly seeing people stick things out there,” she said.
In addition to the food pantry outside the diner, Young also partnered with Catholic Charities to give away food boxes. Families call to register, and then can pick up the boxes every other Friday at the diner. The boxes contain a wider variety than what is kept in the pantry, including things like meats and cheeses.
“Instead of just finding random items like I have out here, they can come down and get stuff like that,” Young said.
People who wish to donate food can drop it off at Becky’s Diner on Broad Street in Waverly. The diner is also open for take-out orders.
