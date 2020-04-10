OWEGO — By way of virtual meeting, the Tioga County Industrial Development Agency recently moved forward toward a pair of studies to improve area residents’ access to both broadband and local agricultural products.
After passing a resolution last month toward seeking grant funds for an agricultural value chain study, it was determined that the scope of work might be more than originally anticipated, so an updated resolution was passed with an increased cost ceiling — $69,945.
If awarded, the grant would allow the IDA and county Economic Development and Planning department to gather an understanding of the agricultural value chain within the county, and develop an action plan to facilitate linkages between producers and local consumers based upon that understanding.
“The project will assist the expansion of rural small business in Tioga County, including agricultural businesses, grocers and restaurants,” EDP Director LeeAnn Tinney said. “There is currently a lack of understanding regarding local markets for Tioga County farmers to sell their goods, and from where Tioga County consumers such as restaurants, grocers, schools and businesses buy their local goods, if any.”
The county’s Agricultural Development Specialist, Megan Griffiths, explained that the study would result in a report which “will ultimately provide models and recommendations using evidence from the research on how producers can sell their product within Tioga County, as well as educate Tioga County consumers on where supply exists in order to meet local residents’ demand for fresh, healthy, local foods, providing an economic benefit for both parties.”
In terms of broadband internet expansion, the IDA formally approved an application for $65,397 in UDSA Rural Business Development Grant funds toward the engineering feasibility study discussed earlier this year.
At that meeting, county IT Director Doug Camin and IDA board members discussed the county’s interest in pitching in toward the study of expanding the Southern Tier Network’s fiber optic internet infrastructure that runs throughout the region between Binghamton, Cornell and Alfred Universities.
Of the $364,000 engineering study, Tioga County’s share would amount to $73,000 — the amount initially backed by the IDA, though there was an agreement that supplemental funds would be sought in order to offset that expense.
The end goal of the endeavor is to provide high-speed internet infrastructure to currently underserved, rural areas in the county.
“Unfortunately, existing network does not reach significant parts of Tioga County,” said EDP Deputy Director Brittany Woodburn. “The overall goal of this project is to pursue near-universal broadband access within Tioga County for the purposes of improved economic development and closing the information access gap that children face in school when they do not have reliable high-speed Internet services to their homes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.