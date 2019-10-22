HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined a group of other attorney generals in announcing a $48 billion opioid epidemic deal with five companies on Monday.
Shapiro, along with North Carolina’s Josh Stein, Tennessee’s Herbert Slatery and Texas’ Ken Paxton, said they have secured a $48 billion agreement in principle with Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Johnson & Johnson and Teva for their roles in fueling the opioid epidemic.
The framework agreed upon includes $22.25 billion in cash and $26 billion in medication-assisted treatment drug provision and distribution over 10 years, according to a press release from Shapiro’s office.
“The opioid, heroin and fentanyl epidemic claims the lives of 12 Pennsylvanians per day, and this public health and public safety crisis was engineered by opioid manufacturers and distributors,” said Shapiro. “Today’s agreement holds three of those distributors and two manufacturers accountable for their roles in perpetuating this epidemic.”
Shapiro was thrilled to get a deal done that will bring money to communities that are fighting the epidemic.
“I’m proud of the hard work of my Attorney General colleagues and grateful to these companies for coming to the table to agree to a deal that provides significant funds to cities, counties, and states to expand treatment for those who are suffering from substance use disorder and mandates concrete changes to prevent further harm,” said Shapiro.
Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin is happy to see these companies paying for their role, but he knows that won’t help the families that have seen their loved ones pass from the epidemic in recent years.
“Here are my issues. Number one, obviously for the families who are personally affected by this — particularly the thousands who have died — it’s just a little bit too late,” said Bustin, who said Bradford County and the County Commissioner Association of Pennsylvania also have filed lawsuits against some of those companies.
One thing that isn’t clear to Bustin is where the money will go once the companies pay out.
“If we are going to do anything to alleviate the ongoing issue, the three key things that we are looking at are prevention, treatment and recovery. I’ve said, and I’ll continue to say, that unless that’s happening at the local level, you’re not going to have the impact that we’re going to need to have,” said Bustin. “While this sounds like a lot of money, when you break it down and distribute it to all the different folks that are involved, I saw an estimate that this could come out to $33 per person in Pennsylvania. OK, so what does that mean? How are we going to use that? Who is going to control that?”
Bustin believes the people that are working at the local level should have access to those funds in order to directly impact the people suffering in their communities.
“I’ve been around the country talking about this and meeting with people and while the state has a key role, when it comes to getting people in the door and then picking up when they come out of recovery, that has to be locally dominated and has to be locally funded. We have to know where that money is going to be spent,” said Bustin. “How much of those numbers are going to get to the grassroots to deal with the families and the people in the communities who are suffering from it? I’m afraid it’s not going to be enough.”
In addition to $22.25 billion in cash and $26 billion in generic suboxone product, product distribution and data-tracking measures, the three major distributors have also agreed to change their policies to prevent over-distribution in the future.
Specifically, McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen have agreed to take aggressive internal action, including conducting data aggregation and review to prevent over distribution, conducting due diligence on pharmacies to prevent pill mills, and training delivery drivers to identify and report potential pill mills.
McKesson, Cardinal, and AmerisourceBergen have also agreed to work to develop an independent clearinghouse to aggregate data and identify where drugs are being sent and at what rate. Johnson & Johnson and Teva, two manufacturers of opioids, have agreed to abstain from marketing any opioid products.
The agreement announced today is an agreement in principle. Each state and its local governments will receive a share of the $22.25 billion in cash to take action to abate the crisis, including providing addiction treatment, community paramedic services, and telehealth treatment, among other activities. The formula for distributing this cash is being finalized.
This agreement is the result of an investigation, led by Shapiro with 40 other Attorneys General, into six manufacturers and three distributors for their roles in the opioid epidemic, a press release stated.
The investigation into the three distributors sought information related to whether or not the companies fulfilled their legal duty to raise red flags about pharmacies’ suspicious drug orders. The investigation into the manufacturers centered on the possibility that patients and doctors were misled about the addictive nature of opioid drugs.
“Our work here is not done — we have to bring other states, counties, and cities on board with this framework,” said Shapiro. “But what I know for sure is that the people of Pennsylvania need relief now. They can’t wait for post-trial settlements that could take years to deliver the resources necessary to combat this crisis. I am confident that the framework agreed upon today is our best path forward to deliver relief to those suffering from this epidemic and enact corporate change to prevent this from happening again.”
