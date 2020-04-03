SAYRE — A Cameron, New York man is facing charges after getting into a scuffle with security and Sayre police officers at the Robert Packer Hospital last weekend.
Joshua Lee Lewis, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to police, officers were called to the RPH for “an out of control psychiatric patient.”
Officers, who told hospital officials they couldn’t enter the building without a signed mental health warrant or if a physical altercation was in progress, would eventually enter the building once learning a “physical fight with security” was happening on the sixth floor.
Officer learned that Lewis was admitted to the hospital after attempting to jump in front of a train Friday night, but was only sideswiped.
Police said Lewis, who showed signs of methamphetamine use, was attempting to leave the sixth floor on one of the elevators but was blocked by security.
Not long after police arrived, Lewis ran around a corner to an elevator bay, where a member of security was waiting for him. The officer, although he was slammed against the elevator, ended up on top of Lewis, who continued to struggle — punching and head-butting one officer trying to help, yelling at police, and kicking another officer.
After several minutes of struggling, Lewis had to be tased so that he could be handcuffed. Lewis eventually calmed down, and was released from handcuffs so that he could undergo mental health treatment.
Lewis was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Sunday and remanded to the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled for another court appearance on April 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.