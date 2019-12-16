A community for Christmas

SAYRE — Every year for the past 33 years, Choice 102 Radio WATS/WAVR has set up a couple of microphones and a transmitter, and put out a live broadcast to the community to help those in need.
And the community has always answered that call, said Choice 102 owner Chuck Carver.
“It’s the community that truly drives this event,” Carver said during Saturday’s live broadcast “Christmas is for Kids” in front of the Sayre Theatre. “They make it happen. We just stand here and talk for three hours, but they’re the ones who keep showing up every year to support others.”
Hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars in donations were dropped off yet again during the event, all of which goes to benefit the Salvation Army in Sayre.
While this is Salvation Army’s Major Debra Stedman’s seventh Christmas is for Kids event, she fondly remembered her first experience with the broadcast in 2012.
“I had heard about what the Salvation Army received, but I had no idea what to expect,” she said. “When I actually saw it, my mouth just dropped. And the support doesn’t let up.”
Stedman noted that the event directly benefits “at least 125 families in Sayre, Athens and Waverly.”
“Because of the constant support and generosity of the community, we’ve never had to turn anyone away looking for help,” she said. “Nothing is more heartbreaking than not being able to help a family because you don’t have the resources. We’re just so thankful to live in an area with such a supportive community.”
Stedman added that the support has been great enough that the Salvation Army has been able to purchase and renovate its future home on South Fulton Street in South Waverly without major fundraising.
“That wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support,” she said. “We’re really excited to move into there early next year and have more upgraded facilities such as handicap accessibility.”
Local businesses, such as the Jolly Farmer, Greenhouse Market Cafe, Coaches Pizza, Firehouse Subs and others, supported the event by providing free coffee, hot chocolate and food.
For more information about the Salvation Army, call 570-888-2153. Donations can be dropped off at its facility at 314 S. Elmer Ave. in Sayre.
