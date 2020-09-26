Jeff Paul wins GVCC 'Businessperson of the Year' award

SAYRE — The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce has awarded the “2019 Businessperson of the Year” honor to Jeff Paul of Jeff Paul Heating, Plumbing and Electric.
The Annual United Valley Business Banquet was slated to be held in March, moved to May and then to September. Due to COVID-19, the banquet was not held this year, but the awards were still given.
The award was presented by Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eleanor Hill, Kim Mastrantonio, who was the 2018 GVCC Businessperson of the Year and PA State Representative Tina Pickett.
Jeff is the owner of Jeff Paul Plumbing, Heating and Electric located in Sayre which has been in business for over 40 years.
He has been a member of the Sayre Rotary for 24 years, serving as president twice, and working on many of their community projects over the years. He is serving on the Salvation Army board and helping with the renovations of their church at its new location.
As a member of the Bradford County Regional Arts Board, Jeff has helped to keep the Sayre Theatre functioning.
Jeff enjoys volunteering at the Sayre Area School District for musicals and concession stands among other things, and he’s involved in Career Days at the Athens schools.
He has supported Sayre’s fall fireworks since its conception and has worked on a long list of projects through the years. In the past, through Rotary, he has hosted many foreign exchange students. He was a Boy Scout and served as an adult leader for more than 20 years.
“He is always willing to help someone in need,” a press release from GVCC said.
Additional nominees for the award were Derrick Hall, Executive Director for Greater Valley EMS and Mary Hallett Sobol, Director of the Tioga County Open Door Mission and the Red Door Thrift Store and Community Center in Waverly.
