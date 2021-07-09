TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga Central School District board of education held its annual reorganizational meeting on Wednesday, followed by the regular meeting.
During the reorganizational meeting, High School Principal Josh Roe officially took an oath to serve as the new district superintendent.
“I’m physically moved,” said Roe. “I’m trying to start making the adjustments over to a different mindset than a high school principal.”
He went on to say that just as it was when he became principal, it is the office staff he has to thank for knowing what to do.
“I’ve got people trying to train me in this new world,” said Roe. “We are starting to check some boxes and move forward, so I’m pretty pleased with where we’re at.”
Roe expressed how happy he was with the outdoor graduation last month, which he said was “a phenomenal ceremony” and “well attended.”
Elementary Principal Michelle Bombard also noted in her report how well all the end of year events went for the school.
“Between picnics, field days, field trips and graduations, it was a great way to wrap up this year that we’ve been through,” said Bombard.
She went on to give credit to Tioga’s students and parents, whose flexibility and determination helped the school year be as successful as it was.
“I definitely want to acknowledge and thank our parents for the trust they put into us this year, that could not have been easy as parents,” said Bombard. “I also have to thank our kids for the resiliency that they had this school year ... they really grew so much.”
According to Bombard they grew to the point that the percentage of elementary students reading at grade level rose from 43 percent in the fall to 71 percent last month.
“And 13 percent are very close behind,” said Bombard.
“The effort put forth by everyone working with our kids has been phenomenal,” continued Bombard, “and we’re already putting things in place (for) next year to make sure those numbers can be even higher.”
Bombard said that similar metrics are being put together for next year to also gauge the percentage of students at grade level in mathematics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.