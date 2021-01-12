BARTON — A Waverly resident has been charged in connection with a structure fire that occurred in Barton on Aug. 22 of last year.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Misty M. Smith was arrested on Jan. 7 for the charges of Arson in the Second Degree (C Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (A Misdemeanor) and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (D Felony).
The arrest took place after a “four-month long investigation of a suspicious structure fire that occurred on August, 22nd 2020 at a residence on Camptown Road, in the Town of Barton.”
According to police, in the same incident, several motor vehicles were also spray-painted with profanity.
Smith was arraigned at CAP Court in in front of Justice Anderson and was released on her own recognizance as required by law. She is scheduled to appear at the Town of Barton Court on January 19 at 4 p.m.
Investigators were assisted by the Tioga County Fire Investigation Team.
