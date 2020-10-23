Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman has started a new diversionary program designed to help alleviate jail overcrowding and keep more people employed.
The Bradford County Suspended License Program will focus on the punishments when it comes to driving on a suspended license.
When a first-time offender is convicted of Driving Under the Influence of either alcohol or a controlled substance, their driver’s license is suspended by PennDOT for 12 months. Usually most first-time offenders spend no more than three days in jail. If, however, they get caught driving on the suspended license, it is a mandatory 60 days in jail.
“In Bradford County, we take it very seriously when someone drives on a suspended license,” Salsman said. “However, it seems illogical that someone can put the public in danger while driving with a blood alcohol content at three times the legal limit and only spend three days in jail, but that same person driving to work a month later while he is stone-cold sober is punished by spending 60 days in jail.”
“The Legislature writes the laws and it is my job to enforce them, but this seems to be a law that unfairly affects people in a rural community much more than it affects people who live in an area with easy access to public transportation. I have already met with state Reps. Tina Pickett and Clint Owlett about looking at a modification to the law,” Salsman added.
Under the new program, if someone gets caught driving on a suspended license, they may enter the Bradford County Suspended License Program. This program consists of an online traffic safety education program. The defendant pays a modest fee and signs up for the education program. The fee goes to the online company that provides the service — it does not go to the county.
If he or she successfully completes the education program, the person will receive a certificate. The person may then have their case pled down to something which does not require a mandatory 60 days in jail. This will primarily be used for first-time offenders, not repeat offenders, according to Salsman.
“On the front of the courthouse, the words ‘Justice, Law, Mercy’ are carved in stone. This program is designed to show mercy to people who really don’t belong in jail and who would lose their job if they had to go to jail for 60 days,” Salsman said. “Each case will be evaluated on a specific case-by-case basis. This is one more tool in our toolbox to give the courts and the commonwealth more options other than incarceration.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.