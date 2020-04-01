TOWANDA — As COVID-19 continues to spread, there are now seven confirmed cases in Bradford County, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The noontime report also included 756 additional positives across the state, resulting in 4,843 cases across 60 counties. There are now 63 COVID-19-related deaths across the state — up 14 from Monday.
In order to keep the community updated, the Bradford County Commissioners will host weekly information sessions on Facebook Live “to provide consistent messaging and to accurately address the concerns that citizens of Bradford County may have,” according to a press release issued on Tuesday.
The information sessions will begin on Thursday, April 2 at noon.
Residents can submit questions via email to covidquestions@bradfordco.org, and will be reviewed by the Commissioners. The most frequently asked questions will be answered on the live stream.
The sessions will be streamed at 12 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month. On the second and fourth Thursday, the session will be conducted following regularly scheduled meetings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Regular meetings are also available to be viewed online.
They can be viewed on the Bradford County Commissioner’s Facebook page, facebook.com/bcc.commissioners.
