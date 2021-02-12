Commissioners disturbed by Salsman charges, but unable to remove DA from office

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners have been bombarded with questions following the arrest of District Attorney Chad Salsman on 24 counts in connection with the alleged sexual assault of five of his former clients from his time as a defense attorney.
During Thursday’s commissioners meeting, the county leaders said they have plenty to say on the topic — but they have been told to limit their comments due to it being an ongoing investigation and because Salsman is an independently elected official.
“Our solicitor has advised us to not make statements due to the fact that we’re dealing with an independently elected official. However, what I will say is this whole situation is disturbing and disgusting, and after reading the allegations found in the charging documents and grand jury presentments in this case, it’s just appalling — it really is,” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news conference on Feb. 3 that a grand jury heard from “numerous women who were coerced, manipulated, and sexually assaulted by Salsman while he served as their defense attorney. He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
Salsman faces two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
“I don’t show a lot of emotions — I don’t really get that mad — but trust me, this is disgusting. I can’t begin to put adjectives together that describe my feelings,” Miller added.
McLinko, who called the abuse of women and children “one of the purest ways of hatred,” said the allegations have caused serious damage in the county.
“I’ve had people in my life and I’ve helped people, women. I take it very seriously. But unfortunately these allegations have opened wounds across the county,” McLinko said.
Commissioner John Sullivan said he and his colleagues have plenty to say, but are listening to Bradford County Solicitor Jonathan Foster, Jr.
“We all would like to say something strong, but again we’ve been advised not to. When a solicitor advises you not to do something — you pay them good money, you should listen to them. That’s what we’re doing,” Sullivan said.
Foster confirmed that he has advised the commissioners to keep their comments limited.
“First of all, the county is very sympathetic to all of the alleged victims involved in this matter and, as stated by themselves, they take these allegations seriously. As Commissioner Miller stated, the county does not want to make any statements that could interfere or taint the attorney general’s active prosecution or any other agency that is investigating this matter,” Foster said.
Foster also noted that Salsman is not under the supervision of the county as he was elected by the people.
“The district attorney is an elected official, and as an elected official he is not a county employee. Therefore, the county doesn’t have any legal authority to discipline or terminate his position,” said Foster. “He can only be removed from office following a criminal proceeding or disciplinary board proceeding, but ultimately he is entitled to his day in court and the allegations against him would need to be proven and he would have an opportunity to address those allegations.”
Foster asked for patience from the public as the Salsman case moves forward.
“A cornerstone of our legal system is due process and we have to respect that as we move forward, and we want to ask the public’s patience as the legal process plays out,” Foster said.
The county solicitor explained that the commissioners have no way of removing Salsman — who has said he will not resign — but Foster said they have taken some steps to protect the integrity of the district attorney’s office.
“As attorney Salsman has publicly stated, he has no intention of resigning while the proceedings remain pending. Even though he has stated that he won’t resign, the commissioners have taken a proactive approach by requesting that attorney Salsman turn over the duties of his office to his staff members and refrain from coming into the courthouse while there is a pending investigation and allegations, which may undermine confidence in the District Attorney’s Office,” Foster said.
“On his own accord, attorney Salsman has voluntarily turned over all day-to-day duties and responsibilities to the first assistant district attorney. The District Attorney’s Office remains fully functional and the first assistant district attorney has the full authority to make all of the decisions to allow that office to operate,” Foster continued. “Attorney Salsman has advised his staff that while these allegations are pending, he does not intend on coming into the courthouse. With that said, he does have the legal right to come into the courthouse as he does remain a legally elected official.”
Consistent with past practice, the Sheriff’s Department revoked Salsman’s security access so he would have to enter the courthouse through the front door just like any other citizen.
“The commissioners recognize the seriousness of these allegations and they fully support anyone who has been a victim of sexual misconduct. The commissioners are committed to serving the public interest and just ask for the public’s patience as this proceeds through the court and the legal process plays out so ultimately we can have some closure on this matter,” Foster said.
“The allegations, as they have been presented, are extremely disturbing, disheartening and disgusting, quite frankly,” Miller said. “We’ll leave it there.”
According to Foster, Salsman will continue to receive his salary from the state unless he is removed from the position.
