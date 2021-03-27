ATHENS — In what has become a yearly occurrence, the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team once again put together a strong showing at a major competition earlier this month.
On Saturday, March 13, the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team competed in the Pennsylvania Science Olympiad Eastern Regional Competition. The Harlan Rowe team took second place from a field of 40 teams, earning 10 gold medals in 21 events, and placing in 17 of the 21 events overall.
Regional competitions usually occur at the Penn State Wilkes Barre campus, but the National Science Olympiad organization was able to quickly adapt this year and develop software to allow students to compete online from their homes or schools.
Harlan Rowe’s next event is the PA State Competition on April 10, where teams will be vying for a spot in the national tournament in May.
Below are the medals awarded to Harlan Rowe students:
1st place — Water Quality — Darius Hall, Maryrose Bertsch
1st place — Mission Possible — Darius Hall, Grace Hall
1st place — Mousetrap Vehicle — Pierce Oldroyd, Grace Hall
1st place — Heredity — Darius Hall, Charan Venkataswamy
1st place — Meteorology — Victoria Gao, Andrew DeForest
1st place — Game On — Catherine Tang, Brian Tang
1st place — Experimental Design — Pierce Oldroyd, Cathering Tang, Brian Tang
1st place — Dynamic Planet — Victoria Gao, Ronel Ankam
1st place — Boomilever — Ronel Ankam, Andrew DeForest
1st place — Reach for the Stars — Victoria Gao, Adam Hall
2nd place — Fossils — Victoria Gao, Myles Kocsis
2nd place — Ornithology — Victoria Gao, Aryan Gaur
3rd place — Anatomy — Ronel Ankam, Charan Venkataswamy
3rd place — Circuit Lab — Darius Hall, Catherine Tang
3rd place — Road Scholar — Myles Kocsis, Grace Hall
3rd place — Crime Busters — Maryrose Bertsch, Willow Bacorn
4th place — Density Lab — Pierce Oldroyd, Catherine Tang
In addition, the tournament for alternates netted Harlan Rowe another five medals.
Alternates
4th Place – Machines – Zachary Fisher, Catherine Lamb
5th Place – Crime Busters – Ethan Talada, Izabella Steckel
5th Place – Fossils – Zachary Fisher
5th Place – Ornithology – Catherine Lamb, Elizabeth Denlinger
5th Place – Water Quality – Elizabeth Denlinger, Jess Oldroyd
