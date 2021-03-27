Science Olympiad
The Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team recently took second in the Pennsylvania Science Olympiad Eastern Regional Competition. Pictured from left to right are, front row, Lohith Kinthala, Elizabeth Denlinger, Willow Bacorn, Grace Hall, Izabella Steckel and Catherine Lamb. Back row, Zachary Fisher, Maryrose Bertsch, Pierce Oldroyd, Victoria Gao, Myles Kocsis, Ronel Ankam, Darius Hall, Adam Hall, Charan Venkataswamy, Aryan Gaur, Ethan Talada and Jess Oldroyd. Not pictured, Andrew Deforest, Catherine Tang and Brian Tang.

ATHENS — In what has become a yearly occurrence, the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team once again put together a strong showing at a major competition earlier this month.

On Saturday, March 13, the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad team competed in the Pennsylvania Science Olympiad Eastern Regional Competition. The Harlan Rowe team took second place from a field of 40 teams, earning 10 gold medals in 21 events, and placing in 17 of the 21 events overall.

Regional competitions usually occur at the Penn State Wilkes Barre campus, but the National Science Olympiad organization was able to quickly adapt this year and develop software to allow students to compete online from their homes or schools.

Harlan Rowe’s next event is the PA State Competition on April 10, where teams will be vying for a spot in the national tournament in May.

Below are the medals awarded to Harlan Rowe students:

1st place — Water Quality — Darius Hall, Maryrose Bertsch

1st place — Mission Possible — Darius Hall, Grace Hall

1st place — Mousetrap Vehicle — Pierce Oldroyd, Grace Hall

1st place — Heredity — Darius Hall, Charan Venkataswamy

1st place — Meteorology — Victoria Gao, Andrew DeForest

1st place — Game On — Catherine Tang, Brian Tang

1st place — Experimental Design — Pierce Oldroyd, Cathering Tang, Brian Tang

1st place — Dynamic Planet — Victoria Gao, Ronel Ankam

1st place — Boomilever — Ronel Ankam, Andrew DeForest

1st place — Reach for the Stars — Victoria Gao, Adam Hall

2nd place — Fossils — Victoria Gao, Myles Kocsis

2nd place — Ornithology — Victoria Gao, Aryan Gaur

3rd place — Anatomy — Ronel Ankam, Charan Venkataswamy

3rd place — Circuit Lab — Darius Hall, Catherine Tang

3rd place — Road Scholar — Myles Kocsis, Grace Hall

3rd place — Crime Busters — Maryrose Bertsch, Willow Bacorn

4th place — Density Lab — Pierce Oldroyd, Catherine Tang

In addition, the tournament for alternates netted Harlan Rowe another five medals.

Alternates

4th Place – Machines – Zachary Fisher, Catherine Lamb

5th Place – Crime Busters – Ethan Talada, Izabella Steckel

5th Place – Fossils – Zachary Fisher

5th Place – Ornithology – Catherine Lamb, Elizabeth Denlinger

5th Place – Water Quality – Elizabeth Denlinger, Jess Oldroyd

