SAYRE — The Sayre Area School Foundation announced this week that former coach Dana Twigg will be the next person inducted into the Redman Coaches Wall of Fame.
The ceremony will be held at halftime of tonight’s football game between Sayre and the visiting Wyalusing Rams. The school district will also honor Twigg at an event in the spring.
While coaching the Sayre wrestling squad, Twigg mentored two state champions, six regional champions, 12 district champions and 26 sectional champions, while earning six NTL small school team championships, two District IV team runner-up finishes and four North Section team runner-up finishes.
“Those are the accomplishments of Coach Dana Twigg’s wrestlers. These are the stats that he remembers most fondly because they represent the athletes he coached. Those who know Dana know that from his classroom to any athletic arena in which he competed, it was always about the kids,” a press release said.
Twigg led the Redskin grapplers to 107 team wins, the most in school history, over his 15 years on the side of the mat. He established the junior high wrestling sectionals which are still held at Sayre High School each year. He was the tournament director for the North Section Tournament for 10 years.
He was twice named the North Section Coach of the Year, and in 1996 Coach Twigg received the James Nedoff Outstanding Wrestling Coach Award. That award is given to the most outstanding wrestling coaches in all of District IV. Additionally, Twigg was inducted into the North Section Hall of Fame in 2009.
Twigg also coached football, track and field, softball and cross country through his years at Sayre High School. He was a member of the coaching staff that brought the very first Rusty Rail trophy to Sayre.
As track coach, his teams won two NTL titles in three years while qualifying multiple athletes for districts and states. On the softball diamond, Twigg’s teams racked up 56 wins, which is also the most coaching wins in school history.
“Memories and stories are special to Coach Twigg as he was lucky enough to be able to coach his daughters over his nine years as head coach,” the press release said.
“Adding Coach Twigg’s name to the Redmond Coaching Wall of Fame is an honor that fills him with pride. Coach Twigg fondly tells stories of learning under some of the legendary coaches on this wall such as Ang Esposito, Biagio Maio, Ralph Hendershot, and John Childs. A few of his contemporaries are on the wall as well in the late Coach Dick Say and last year’s honoree Rich Schmidt,” the press release continued. “A gifted storyteller, Twigg’s stories often begin with his trademark chuckle as he remembers the story and builds anticipation for the listener before he even begins to tell it.”
In addition to being a dedicated coach, Twigg also served as Sayre’s athletic director for 11 years. A fixture at events over that time, Twigg championed student athletes and worked diligently to recognize the work they put into their respective sports and teams.
He developed and created awards and assemblies to recognize student athletes. One such award, the ten letter award, celebrated multiple sport athletes. Twigg recognized that such athletes were critical to sports being successful at a small school like Sayre. Twigg was also the creator of the Sayre Summer Recreation program that began over 35 years ago.
Coach Twigg’s time as a student athlete at Sayre High School also saw him find success in many different arenas. He was a standout three-sport athlete whose accomplishments have landed him in the Sayre High School Hall of Fame. He went on to wrestle at East Carolina University.
Twigg’s time in the classroom as a teacher at SHS earned him multiple awards for his teaching. However in typical Twigg fashion, he’s more proud of the many awards his students received over his tenure as an art teacher. He noted that he wanted to be an artist and not a teacher initially, but he felt very strongly that he needed to give back to Sayre so he came back as an art teacher.
“Coach Twigg served the Sayre Area School School Family for many years as a teacher, coach, and Athletic Director and he continues to serve as our Recreation Director. It is an honor to induct Coach Dana Twigg to the Redman Coaches’ Wall of Fame as the 2020 Inductee,” the press release said.
