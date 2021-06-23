The Valley Fireworks Task Force continued to address various issues related to the ongoing fireworks disturbances in the Valley at their most recent meeting, according to a press release.
The Task Force is made up of representatives of all of the Valley municipalities.
Their stated goal is “to develop a comprehensive plan to deal with the fireworks disturbance issues and present same to the respective governing bodies for their consideration.”
The task force has submitted an initial report to all of the municipality governing bodies. A member of the task force is attending each municipal meeting to present the report and obtain feedback, according to the press release.
The report includes four recommendations:
- Adoption of a common ordinance regulating fireworks;
- Endorsement of Pennsylvania House Bill 998 related to regulation of fireworks;
- Enforcement of existing laws and ordinances;
- Development of a process of education of citizens about issues related to fireworks.
“Current Pennsylvania law is quite proscriptive regarding what can and cannot be legally done by citizens related to setting off fireworks, and local ordinances follow this law,” the press release said.
Prohibitions
A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge:
- Consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner;
- Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within, or throw consumer fireworks or sparkling devices from, a motor vehicle or building;
- Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle or building or at another person;
- Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug;
- Consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.
New York state, and thus Waverly, is even more restrictive, and the only items permitted are sparklers. No other fireworks items are permitted.
“The Task Force efforts are directed primarily at a long-term effort to educate the public about issues surround fireworks. These range from serious impact on our veterans and other citizens who suffer from PTSD, the negative impact on our pets, and also the multitude of injuries suffered from setting off fireworks. That’s not to mention the general disturbance on the citizens of the Valley,” the press release said.
The Task Force will continue to meet on an ongoing basis. Any citizen interested in participating is welcome to do so. Contact the Chairman, Ralph H. Meyer @ 570 888-9594 or rmeyer@stny.rr.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.