Bradford-Tioga Head Start, PA State Police join forces to feed families

On March 24, 2020, the Tioga County Branch YMCA received food for its Fresh Express food project. The food arrives in a tractor-trailer and had to be unloaded and sorted, before it was distributed to families.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff volunteered to help with this project for the day and through connections of its staff, the Mansfield PA State Police (PSP) showed up on site to unload the truck.
The human convoy of PSP had the truck unloaded in record time. They even stayed to help sort the food.
“The saying goes, “it takes a village,” and the Mansfield village surely worked together on this day to provide 180 families with fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat,” a press release from Bradford-Tioga Head Start said.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
