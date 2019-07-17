TOWANDA — To help constituents better access state government-related services, Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna) will hold satellite office hours in Sullivan County this month.

Staff will be available in the commissioners’ conference room at the Sullivan County Courthouse from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

An American Legion service officer visits Pickett’s district office in Sayre on the third Friday of each month, however, all appointments for July 19 are booked. The service officer’s next visit will be on Friday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 570-888-9011.

Veterans do not need to be an American Legion member to take part in the program. The service officer can help veterans and their family members with issues relating to compensation, pensions, death benefits, education and health care.

Sullivan and Susquehanna County residents who may need assistance are always encouraged to call Pickett’s staff anytime during regular business hours. Her full-time offices are located at 321 Main St., Towanda, 1-855-271-9387 (toll free), and 106 W. Packer Ave., Sayre, 570-888-9011.

More information is available 24 hours a day on Pickett’s website at RepPickett.com or on her Facebook page at Facebook.com/RepPickett.

