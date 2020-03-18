SAYRE — A Sayre police officer was allegedly dragged by a moving vehicle after its driver attempted to flee from him in Sayre Tuesday morning, leading to the New York man landing in jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
According to Sayre Police, Nicholas D. Gennaro, 22, of Farmingdale, N.Y., was charged with felony counts of fleeing police and receiving stolen property; misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and possession of a small amount of marijuana; and multiple summary counts of traffic offenses.
Police said the incident began shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in a church parking lot along Elmer Avenue in Sayre when officers received a report of suspicious vehicle parked there.
When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a landscaping truck with Connecticut plates and a man sleeping in the driver’s seat. Officers attempted to run the plate through county control, but the site was down.
Officers knocked on the window of the vehicle several times before the man — later identified as Gennaro — finally lifted his arm and waved at them. Officers continued to knock on the window before Gennaro finally rolled the window down halfway.
When officers asked what he was doing, Gennaro stated that he was sleeping. Officers then asked if Gennaro knew where he was, and he did not answer.
Officers asked Gennaro if the vehicle was stolen, and he replied that it was not, and that it belonged to his boss.
Officers noted that Gennaro appeared to be “very catatonic,” and had bloodshot eyes and mumbled speech. Officers asked for identification, but Gennaro said he did not have any. When officers asked for Gennaro’s boss’s phone number, he shut off his phone.
That’s when officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. When officers asked if there were narcotics in the truck, Gennaro simply looked straight at the officers.
Officers then attempted to get Gennaro to get out of the vehicle, but he refused to do so.
An officer then stepped on the running board, reached in through the window and unlocked the truck, but Gennaro held the door shut and relocked the door. He then started the truck with the officer still standing on the running board and began to drive — dragging the officer through the parking lot on the side of the truck.
The officer leaped off the truck just as the vehicle struck a telephone pole — shearing the pole in half — and police began a vehicular pursuit.
Gennaro continued down Labarr Lane at an “extremely high rate of speed” and crossed Chemung without stopping. He then turned left onto Reilly Street and continued to travel at a high rate of speed.
Gennaro failed to stop at the Reilly Street intersections of South Elmer Avenue, Desmond Street and South Lehigh Avenue throughout the course of the chase, and eventually traveled off the roadway trying to turn left on North Lehigh Avenue.
Gennaro then attempted to jump six sets of railroad tracks, which disabled the truck and damaged the tracks — causing Gennaro to attempt to flee on foot.
An unidentified man saw the foot chase ensuing, and subsequently joined the chase and quickly tackled Gennaro.
Gennaro was then searched by officers, who discovered marijuana on his person, and Sutton’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
Further investigation revealed that Gennaro had an active arrest warrant out of Nassau County.
Police noted that, while in custody, Gennaro asked officers when they were going to give him an appearance ticket and release him — similar to the procedure of New York’s recent bail reform law, which releases suspects who have even been charged with certain felonies.
Gennaro was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.
