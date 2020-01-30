ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Elmira woman was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail on Wednesday after she allegedly helped sell methamphetamine and heroin to an undercover informant in Athens Township back in 2018.
Amanda Lee Wilcox, 31, was charged with multiple felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and delivering controlled substances — namely meth and heroin — along with two misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substances for her role in the incident, which took place in Elmira Street Tops Supermarket parking lot on Aug. 29, 2018, according to Athens Township Police.
Police said the incident began shortly after 3:30 p.m. that day after a confidential informant held multiple conversations with a male regarding the arrangement of a sale of meth and heroin.
They eventually agreed to meet in the Tops parking lot, where officers observed the informant enter the back seat of a black Toyota of a male and female — later identified as Wilcox.
The informant returned to officers after purchasing the drugs and turned the substances over to them, noting that he had completed the deal with Wilcox.
A test run by Wyoming Regional Laboratory formally identified the substances obtained in the sale as meth, heroin and fentanyl.
Wilcox is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 11 for a preliminary hearing.
