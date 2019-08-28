WAVERLY — Starting Sept. 24, Waverly Rotary Club will begin hosting a new foreign exchange student from Japan.

The student is a 16-year-old young lady who will be starting her senior year at Waverly High school. Her interests include music and theater.Her plans include to participate in the band and the drama department.

The Waverly Rotary club is looking for a few families who would be interested in hosting this year’s exchange student. For information contact Eric “Chip” Roberts at 607-215-2117 or Dolly Johnson at 607-565-2344.

Load comments