OWEGO — Tioga County reported another death related to COVID-19 at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly over the weekend.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now up to 91 in the county, according to a press release issued Sunday afternoon.
There have now been six deaths in the county — with all six being residents at the skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
“The total lives lost to date is six individuals who were residents of Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly. Elderwood is continuing testing for all residents and staff members. I ask for your prayers and positive thoughts for all those concerned,” Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey said.
There are 81 individuals in mandatory quarantine with one person in precautionary quarantine. There are two pending tests.
The county has had 22 people recover from the virus.
Chemung County also has 91 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the county’s website.
There have been 52 recoveries in the county, which has had one death related to the virus.
Two Chemung County residents are currently hospitalized fighting the virus.
In Pennsylvania, the latest numbers from the Department of Health show Bradford County remaining steady with 28 confirmed cases and two deaths.
According to the ZIP code-based number, there are 14 cases in the Sayre-based ZIP code of 18840.
