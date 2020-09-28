Valley resident Cindy Jones was recognized this week for joining the 444 Club — a group of individuals who have paddled all 444 miles of the Susquehanna River.
Jones has been paddling for nearly four decades, starting out with canoe racing in the early 1980s.
She then turned her attention to travelling on the river.
While some people traverse the entire river in one go, Jones did it over a period of time.
“It’s either one continuous trip or in segments, so I have been working on mine for quite a few years,” she said.
Jones had somewhat unknowingly begun the journey to the 444 club years before.
“I started going on what are called Susquehanna Sojourns, which are planned trips on segments of the river,” she said.
The trips were a week long and covered between 50 to 100 miles.
“I did them because it was interesting to see different sections of the river and I like to paddle,” Jones said. “As I did more and more, I became aware of the 444 Club and realized I didn’t have a whole lot of the river left that I hadn’t completed.”
Jones then turned her attention to paddling the entirety of the Susquehanna.
“I made it a goal to go back and fill in those gaps,” she said. “I sat down with a paper and pencil (where) I had paddled.”
After figuring out what she had left to paddle, it took her about a year to finish.
“Now I can say I’ve paddled from Cooperstown, New York to Havre de Grace, Maryland,” Jones said.
Jones, who was the 48th person to complete the task, joins some of her friends as members of the 444 club, and has other friends who are also working on it.
