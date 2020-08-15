ATHENS — After several years of struggling to find enough substitute teachers, the Athens Area School District is raising the sub rates for the upcoming school year.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Craig Stage asked the board to approve an increase of $15 per day for regular substitutes and $35 for building-based subs.
The regular sub pay will now be $115 per day, while the building-based subs — who fully commit to work in the district — will earn $135 per school day.
In the past, the school district had provided incentive pay for substitutes who worked within the district for a certain amount of time or worked in a special education classroom.
“What we feel is we need to frontload that and just give them more from the beginning, and it actually works out a little better for them,” Stage said of the move away from incentives and towards the pay raises.
Stage said the district, which uses Employment Staffing Solutions for its substitutes, is doing “pretty good” when it comes to finding subs but he is also hoping this pay increase will improve their numbers.
“We’re below our target, which has been the norm for five or six years now, but we do hope that increasing the daily sub rate and the building-based sub rate will encourage or entice people to know that they will have a consistent income and choose to be a building-based sub for us,” Stage said.
