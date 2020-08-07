Housing Authority and Post Office focus on COVID-19 safety

ATHENS — A total renovation of the lobby Page Manor in Athens, Pa. will now provide tenants, visitors, and members of the United States Postal Service added peace of mind amidst the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
“It makes it a lot safer for social distancing rules and it’s really nice to have a more open space,” said USPS Mail Carrier, Brayden Manchester.
For decades, Page Manor’s mailboxes were located in the center of the lobby area making it difficult for individuals to maneuver around freely and nearly impossible for mail carriers to deliver mail without violating social distancing guidelines. After numerous internal meetings and discussions with the Post Office, the decision was made to renovate the entire lobby which now boasts brand new mailboxes lining both walls and more than enough open space to accommodate for proper social distancing.
“It was a relatively easy renovation but the change has really had a huge impact,” said the Authority’s Capital Improvements Manager, Nelson Wise, who along with Maintenance Superintendent, Chris Grant and Gary Wayman, completed the job in less than 24-hours.
As an added safety precaution, removable barriers are now placed around the boxes to allow Manchester and other mail carriers a safe working space while distributing the mail.
