SAYRE — Guthrie has received its first allotment of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and has begun to administer the shot to frontline staff most at risk of contracting the virus, according to a press release.
According to Guthrie, while the vaccine will eventually be offered to all employees, spanning all 22 communities that Guthrie serves, priority has been given, as directed by Pennsylvania and New York State Departments of Health, to staff who have prolonged exposure to positive or potentially positive patients.
“Guthrie is excited to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to our staff on the frontlines of this pandemic. While we must all continue to be vigilant in helping to stop the spread of COVID in our communities, the vaccine will put us one step closer to overcoming it,” Guthrie President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said.
As of Tuesday, nearly 400 staff from Guthrie’s three Pennsylvania hospitals have received the Pfizer vaccine.
Guthrie said it expects to receive its first allotment of the Moderna vaccine from the New York State Department of Health this week.
“Guthrie awaits additional guidance from the Pennsylvania and New York State Departments of Health on administering the vaccine to the next tier of employees and to the public,” the press release said.
