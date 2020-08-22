SAYRE — School supplies began to pile up outside Valley Energy early Friday morning for the Stuff the Bus event, sponsored by Choice 102.
Stuff the Bus began three years ago as another way for the radio station to aid the community.
The radio station has been running the Christmas is for Kids event to benefit the Salvation Army since 1936.
“We got the idea to do something as an extension to Christmas is for Kids in the summertime,” Choice 102 owner Chuck Carver said.
They decided the best thing would be to assist the community in returning to school.
“There are families that need a little push at back to school time,” Carver said.
“Not everybody has that reliable paycheck, especially now with unemployment,” he added. “There’s pockets of need in every community, and certainly here in this one. We just try our best to fill that need.”
Carver noted that the need greatly increased this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously this year, we never foresaw this,” he said. “But certainly this year they need a lot more.”
Choice 102 was joined by community partners Valley Energy, Sayre Elks, Chambers Bus Service and Encounter Church for the event.
“It’s always been a big success and we’re proud to do it,” Carver said, adding that the community at large plays an important role in the event.
“(They) are doing a great job,” Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles said last week. “We really appreciate their support in getting our kids back to school.”
