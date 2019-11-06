The Athens Township Police Benevolent Association and the Waverly Police Benevolent Association will once again team up this Thanksgiving to provide dinners to the Valley’s eldery shut-ins.
“Over the past several years, the two police associations have provided hundreds of Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need — with approximately 350 in 2018 alone,” a press release said.
Members of both police departments will once again join volunteers from the community in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving day to prepare meals and then make the deliveries. The dinner is usually prepared at the Sayre Elks Lodge.
According to the police departments, this year’s meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, a vegetable, pie and a dinner roll.
Sign-up sheets will be posted at Page Manor, Keystone Manor, Spring View Apartments, Elizabeth Square Apartments and Chemung View Apartments.
Delivery requests for individuals at their residences may be made by calling 888-2325 (Pennsylvania) or 565-2836 (New York) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those requesting meals should place their order no later than Tuesday, Nov. 12 — although orders will still be taken at the above numbers after the deadline. The program is delivery only.
For those in the community who wish to volunteer their time, services or make a donation, inquiries can be made to Sgt. Dekay of the Waverly Police Department or Officer Van Fleet of the Athens Township Police Department (tvanfleet@athenstownship.org).
