ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman on Wednesday identified the victim in Monday afternoon’s fatal crash as 55-year-old Paul May Jr.
Carman said the Athens Borough resident was traveling east on Wilawana Road about a mile west of the White Wagon Road intersection at approximately 2:44 p.m. Monday when his 2000 Pontiac coupe left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into an embankment before rolling into a culvert.
Carman added that May had died before the arrival of emergency responders. The official cause of death was blunt force head trauma.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, said Carman. Responding to the scene were Greater Valley EMS, and officials from the Athens Township fire and police departments.
