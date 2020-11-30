The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce will once again be holding an auction this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it will be held online.
The 12th Annual Auction hosted by the GVCC will begin with bidding on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and end on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
“The chamber has hosted the Auction for many years and always donates a portion of the proceeds. Because of the contributions from many businesses, we have been able to give over $24,000 back to our community,” Chamber President Sue Williams said.
This year, proceeds from the “Buckets of Cheer” will be donated The Child Hunger Outreach Partners, better known as CHOP. Their mission is to end childhood hunger in the United States and create an entire generation that doesn’t know hunger. With an office located in Towanda, locally they serve all schools in Bradford County.
“We feel all the groups and organizations we have donated to in the past are vital to the growth and well-being of our area and we are happy to be able to contribute to them,” Chamber Executive Director Eleanor Hill said.
Past donations have been awarded to the Valley Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Food Pantry, Greater Valley EMS, Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Humane Society, Stray Haven Animal Shelter, Sayre Historical Society, Susquehanna River Archeological Center, Tioga Point Museum, The Bridge of Penn York Valley Churches, Tioga County Open Door Mission/Red Door Mission, The Waverly Historical Society Museum, Valley ADE, Round Top Parks and Recreation, Richard L. Bentley Community Park located at South Waverly Borough Hall and Friends of Valley Playland.
The top items for the 12th Annual Auction are an
- $800 Advertising Package from Wiggle 100/95 The Bridge;
- $500 in Valley Gift Certificates from the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce;
- $250 in Valley Gift Certificates from Guthrie;
- $100 in Valley Gift Certificates from Century 21/Jackson Real Estate;
- $400 Advertising Package from Valley Sports Report;
- a Ladies Diamond Pendant from The Jewelry Repair Shop;
- Table and 4 Chairs;
- a Huntington Brass Bathroom Faucet from Rynone Kitchen & Bath;
- Dozen Screen Printed T-Shirts from WJ Sporting Goods;
- Milwaukee Combo Drill Kit from Croft Lumber;
- a Fire Ring with Grill made with recycled materials by No. Tier Solid Waste Authority;
- Bistro Print framed and matted from Spencer’s Art & Framing;
- Birthday Pool Party from The Comfort Inn & Suites;
- Pair of Lamps from Jay Carpet One;
- Fitness Membership Gift Basket from Journey Fitness;
- Vera Bradley Weekender Classic Bag from Blue Bag Boutique;
- 39 Gift Baskets;
- 40 Gift Certificates and much, much more with over 90 items in all.
- Additional items can be found at
Ingham Auctions will be hosting the sale and people will have to set up an online account with hibid. You must secure your bid with a credit card, but can pay with cash, check or card when you pick up.
Pick up and payments processed for items will be on Monday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. If you are not able to pick up at these times, contact the chamber office to make arrangements. For more information, call the chamber office at 607-249-6192 or email to gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
