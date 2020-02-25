End of an era: Lowery Funeral Home to be under new ownership

ATHENS — For seven decades, the Lowery family has been providing an important service to the Valley community through the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremations Services, Inc. in Athens, but that run is coming to an end as a new family will take over the business.
Rick and Sharon Lowery announced Friday that the business will now be known as Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. under the direction of Paul and Stephanie Urban.
“(We have) selectively chosen the Urbans to become the successors of Lowery Services. They have 21 years of experience of working in funeral service and Paul has held a license for 17 years, Stephanie will be licensed this year,” a press release said. “Paul played a vital role at his previous employment in Pittsburgh and is well rounded in all aspects of funeral service. Paul was very active in the PA Funeral Director’s Association, serving as its President in 2014-2015.”
The change will mean for the first time in 73 years, a Lowery will not be running the business.
“After 73 years of a Lowery running the home — Jay, Wayne and then Rick — we have come to a turning point of not having another generation in the area to continue the legacy,” Sharon Lowery said.
Rick and Sharon Lowery will look to enjoy time with their children and grandchildren as they step away from the business.
“Our three grown children, our two grandchildren along with the two on the way are all in Louisiana, Florida and Texas” said Rick Lowery.
“Our plan, like all proud grandparents, is to spend more time watching them grow up” Sharon added.
The Lowery family believes the Urbans will continue their legacy for years to come.
“We feel very confident that the Urbans will continue our family owned legacy with the same ethics and quality of service to our community,” Sharon said.
The Lowerys and Urbans are currently working together as they look to make it a smooth transition.
“We are still currently dotting our Is and crossing our Ts to complete the transaction; however, the Urbans have settled in and are currently residing at the funeral home and managing the day to day operations at Lowery Services,” Sharon explained.
Paul Urban wanted to assure the community that the funeral home will continue to provide the same type of service that the Lowerys were always known for.
“We have no intentions of making any changes to the staff or the quality of services, other than our own personal touch. In our last few months of working side by side at Lowery’s, we feel we have an amazing team and we all work great together,” said Paul. “We also know and trust that, as in the last few months, Rick and Sharon will continue to be there to encourage and support us anytime we need it or have questions.”
“The Urbans have three girls, who are excited to be in the area, and have been involved by their parents’ side and especially love helping and designing in the flower shop,” according to the press release.
The Lowerys were quick to tell the Urbans about the type of community they would be moving into.
“(We) encouraged the Urbans regarding the family-like community to raise their girls and that they will find the same support from the Valley and grow to love and call it home,” a press release said.
The Lowerys expressed their gratitude for the community they lived and worked in for all these years.
“Rick and Sharon would like to thank the community for the ongoing support and love shown to them over the years with all community endeavors and they promise to be back in the area to visit,” the press release said.
Clients who have current arrangements with Lowerys are safe as all parties agree that by law, pre-arrangements will remain governed under state regulations; however, anyone with questions can feel free to contact the funeral home and speak with the Urbans or Lowerys at 570-888-2368.
