WAVERLY — Village officials this week revived a proposal that was discussed last year regarding the elimination of Waverly’s tax assessor position.
The elimination of the post would also dissolve the village’s tax assessment board, and the municipality would adopt the Town of Barton’s tax and equalization rates. The village’s equalization is 42.5 percent while Barton’s is about 85 percent.
The resulting reassessment would not mean increased tax revenue for the municipality’s coffers. Rather, it would only make the assessments more current, meaning some residents’ taxes would go up and others would go down.
A public hearing regarding the local law that would eliminate the position will be held at 6 p.m. on March 10 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
According to Mayor Patrick Ayres, the law, if passed, would not go into effect until the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
“We’re locked into the village assessment for this year,” he said. “But moving forward, we feel that the town’s equalization rate is a lot more reflective of the actual value. The village hasn’t been assessed in over 30 years, and the town was reassessed much more recently.”
Ayres explained that the law would save the village money as well as avoid a duplication of services when it comes to tax assessments, as residents who file grievances, for example, have to file with both the village and the town.
“On our end, there would be no more board, no more courts — it all shifts to the town, and the town has to do it anyway,” he said. “Having two different cases for assessing the same property at both the village and town level creates challenges. It causes problems that increase our future liabilities.”
“We’re just getting out of the tax assessment business,” he continued. “I believe we’re the only village in Tioga County that still has a tax assessor, and overall we’re in the extreme minority throughout the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.