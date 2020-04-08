SAYRE — Looking for a way to brighten your mood and give your children a game to play as we adhere to the coronavirus guidelines to socially distance?
Sayre resident Nancy Schrader has come up with an idea to give parents and kids something to do during this pandemic.
“Put a teddy bear in your window, hang him upside down, or perch him in a tree or on the porch swing. Dress him up with with a colorful scarf or funny hat. Whatever gives your bear his own special personality,” Schrader said. “And then when you are getting some exercise — at a safe distance from others — make it a game to spot the bears along the way and count how many you see.”
Schrader read about the bears popping up in various communities throughout the world and thought it would be a great idea for the people in our own local area to get involved.
“It’s a way for people to feel connected and to contribute. It’s really important at a time like this,” she said.
In fact, Schrader was so enthused about this idea that she ordered dozens of teddy bears and is offering them to anyone who is excited about this idea but doesn’t have one to display.
“If you would like to join in the fun and need a bear, you can give me a call, leaving your name, phone number and address and I’ll be happy to leave a bear on your porch in a new plastic bag until my supply runs out. Or, if you prefer, I have a coloring page of a bear that you can personalize with your own special message and display in the window. My number is 570-888-3763 and please feel free to call,” Schrader said. “This is an opportunity to make this difficult time ‘bear-able’ and I hope a number of households will join in displaying their bears. Let’s do an easy fun thing to brighten these trying days.”
