The Bradford County Office of Election and Voter Services received 271 nominating petitions for those interested in running for local office in the upcoming Municipal Primary Election.

Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors said that the election office usually sees more candidates, citing 328 petitions filed for the same election in 2017.

Ten signatures are required for those interested in running for municipal government, school board, constable, and judge of elections, while five are required for inspector of elections, election officials previously explained. Those running for school boards can file petitions to be included in both the Republican and Democrat sides of the primary.

Smithkors said that the school districts excluding Sayre and Northeast Bradford, which did not have any candidates this year, are split up into regions to ensure each section of a geographic area is evenly represented by residents.

This will be the election office’s third year of using new voting machines that store votes electronically along with a paper copy in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate that voting offices had to abide by prior to the 2020 Presidential Election.

Smithkors explained that the BC election office made the switch early in 2019 to make sure things were running smoothly before the election.

Officials will be implementing COVID-19 safety measures at the polls this year to prevent the spread of the virus to voters and poll workers.

“We’ll have plexiglass shields in place, we’ll have disinfectants and Clorox wipes and everything we’ll need to sanitize in-between voters, and we’ll have face masks in place for our poll workers, assuming that they will still be required in Pennsylvania at that time – I have no reason to believe they won’t be,” she said.

Smithkors said that officials will be conducting the casting of the lots this week to determine the ballot order for each candidate.

Next, officials will be processing voter registration up until May 3. Smithkors noted that party changes, address changes and new registrations are typical in a primary election.

“In addition to that, we will be preparing for mail-in ballots to go out, conducting poll working training for all of our 365 poll workers, and preparing all of the election materials, bags and routes,” she said.

Smithkors added that although May 18 seems far enough away, officials will be busy the entire time from now until the election.

The following candidates are seeking office in the Municipal Primary Election in the Morning Times’ coverage area on Tuesday, May 18:

Athens Area School District

John A. Johnson (R) – Region 3 School Director

Christopher Jones (R) – Region 1 School Director

Christopher Jones (D) – Region 1 School Director

Natalie Smart (R) – Region 1 School Director

Natalie Smart (D) – Region 1 School Director

Kevin Rude (R) – Region 2 School Director

Athens Borough

Francis Skip Roupp (R) – Mayor

William Cotton (R) – Mayor

JoAnne Polzella (R) – Member of Council

Patrick Cotton (R) – Member of Council

Anthony Smith (R) – Member of Council

Jeffrey Nason (R) – Member of Council

Matt Patton (D) – Member of Council

Sharon Sporn (D) – Member of Council

Paul H. Gilbert (R) – Tax Collector

James M. Canning (R) – High Constable

James M. Canning (R) – 4th Ward Constable

Robert E. Wilkinson (R) – 2nd Ward Constable

Katie Jones (R) – 1st Ward Judge of Election

Joyce D. Weaver (R) – 4th Ward Judge of Election

Sharon K. Slater (R) – 4th Ward Inspector of Election

Athens Township

Tressa C. Heffron (R) – Supervisor

Alan Burgess (R) – Supervisor

Matthew E. Wayman (R) – Supervisor

Joshua E. Canning (R) – Supervisor

Ginger Kinner (R) – Tax Collector

Burlington Borough

John M. Butts (R) – Member of Council

Sharon Butts (R) – Judge of Election

Marylou Rogers (R) – Judge of Election

Janell Danine (R) – Inspector of Election

Burlington Township

Jeffrey Y. Selleck (R) – Inspector of Election

Canton Area School District

J. Scott May (R) – Region 2 School Director

Litchfield Township

William Zurn (D) – Supervisor

Kevin Merrill (R) – Supervisor

Andrew A. Tiffany (R) – Supervisor

Joy C. Drake (R) – Tax Collector

Lauren M. Campbell (R) – Tax Collector

Theodore Benjamin (R) – Constable

Faith L. McClelland (R) – Judge of Election

Sayre Area School District

Margaret K. Barry (R) – School Director

Margaret K. Barry (D) – School Director

Ronald Cole (R) – School Director

Ronald Cole (D) – School Director

Samuel Moore (R) – School Director

Samuel Moore (D) – School Director

Sayre Borough

Henry G. Farley (D) – Mayor

Jessie DeKar (R) – Member of Council

James Daly (R) – Member of Council

Gabriel J. Felt (D) – Member of Council

Amy Murrelle (R) – Tax Collector

Arthur E. VanRiper (R) – 2nd Ward Constable

Virginia Malone (R) – 3rd Ward Judge of Election

Julie A. Kowalewicz (D) – 5th Ward Inspector of Election

Julianne C. Wright (D) – 5th Ward Judge of Election

Sheshequin Township

Kurt D. Lafy (R) – Supervisor

Anita Whipple (R) – Tax Collector

Smithfield Township

Wade V. Hulslander (R) – Supervisor

Charlene Edger (R) – Tax Collector

Janet M. Teeter (R) – Judge of Election

Marcia Keston (D) – Inspector of Election

South Waverly Borough

Timothy M. Hickey (D) – Mayor

Christopher Wood (D) – Member of Council

Roxanne Testen (D) – Member of Council

Burdett Porter (R) – Member of Council

Cynthia Coyle Parrish (R) – Member of Council

John Testen (D) – Tax Collector

Donna L. Nocchi (D) – Judge of Election

Joyce Petrocco (D) – Inspector of Election

Josephine Bradley (D) – Inspector of Election

Ulster Township

J. Jeffrey Lennox (R) – Supervisor

Kathy Assumpcao (R) – Tax Collector

James Donovan (R) – Judge of Election

Katherine Donovan (R) – Inspector of Election

