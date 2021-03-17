The Bradford County Office of Election and Voter Services received 271 nominating petitions for those interested in running for local office in the upcoming Municipal Primary Election.
Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors said that the election office usually sees more candidates, citing 328 petitions filed for the same election in 2017.
Ten signatures are required for those interested in running for municipal government, school board, constable, and judge of elections, while five are required for inspector of elections, election officials previously explained. Those running for school boards can file petitions to be included in both the Republican and Democrat sides of the primary.
Smithkors said that the school districts excluding Sayre and Northeast Bradford, which did not have any candidates this year, are split up into regions to ensure each section of a geographic area is evenly represented by residents.
This will be the election office’s third year of using new voting machines that store votes electronically along with a paper copy in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate that voting offices had to abide by prior to the 2020 Presidential Election.
Smithkors explained that the BC election office made the switch early in 2019 to make sure things were running smoothly before the election.
Officials will be implementing COVID-19 safety measures at the polls this year to prevent the spread of the virus to voters and poll workers.
“We’ll have plexiglass shields in place, we’ll have disinfectants and Clorox wipes and everything we’ll need to sanitize in-between voters, and we’ll have face masks in place for our poll workers, assuming that they will still be required in Pennsylvania at that time – I have no reason to believe they won’t be,” she said.
Smithkors said that officials will be conducting the casting of the lots this week to determine the ballot order for each candidate.
Next, officials will be processing voter registration up until May 3. Smithkors noted that party changes, address changes and new registrations are typical in a primary election.
“In addition to that, we will be preparing for mail-in ballots to go out, conducting poll working training for all of our 365 poll workers, and preparing all of the election materials, bags and routes,” she said.
Smithkors added that although May 18 seems far enough away, officials will be busy the entire time from now until the election.
The following candidates are seeking office in the Municipal Primary Election in the Morning Times’ coverage area on Tuesday, May 18:
Athens Area School District
John A. Johnson (R) – Region 3 School Director
Christopher Jones (R) – Region 1 School Director
Christopher Jones (D) – Region 1 School Director
Natalie Smart (R) – Region 1 School Director
Natalie Smart (D) – Region 1 School Director
Kevin Rude (R) – Region 2 School Director
Athens Borough
Francis Skip Roupp (R) – Mayor
William Cotton (R) – Mayor
JoAnne Polzella (R) – Member of Council
Patrick Cotton (R) – Member of Council
Anthony Smith (R) – Member of Council
Jeffrey Nason (R) – Member of Council
Matt Patton (D) – Member of Council
Sharon Sporn (D) – Member of Council
Paul H. Gilbert (R) – Tax Collector
James M. Canning (R) – High Constable
James M. Canning (R) – 4th Ward Constable
Robert E. Wilkinson (R) – 2nd Ward Constable
Katie Jones (R) – 1st Ward Judge of Election
Joyce D. Weaver (R) – 4th Ward Judge of Election
Sharon K. Slater (R) – 4th Ward Inspector of Election
Athens Township
Tressa C. Heffron (R) – Supervisor
Alan Burgess (R) – Supervisor
Matthew E. Wayman (R) – Supervisor
Joshua E. Canning (R) – Supervisor
Ginger Kinner (R) – Tax Collector
Burlington Borough
John M. Butts (R) – Member of Council
Sharon Butts (R) – Judge of Election
Marylou Rogers (R) – Judge of Election
Janell Danine (R) – Inspector of Election
Burlington Township
Jeffrey Y. Selleck (R) – Inspector of Election
Canton Area School District
J. Scott May (R) – Region 2 School Director
Litchfield Township
William Zurn (D) – Supervisor
Kevin Merrill (R) – Supervisor
Andrew A. Tiffany (R) – Supervisor
Joy C. Drake (R) – Tax Collector
Lauren M. Campbell (R) – Tax Collector
Theodore Benjamin (R) – Constable
Faith L. McClelland (R) – Judge of Election
Sayre Area School District
Margaret K. Barry (R) – School Director
Margaret K. Barry (D) – School Director
Ronald Cole (R) – School Director
Ronald Cole (D) – School Director
Samuel Moore (R) – School Director
Samuel Moore (D) – School Director
Sayre Borough
Henry G. Farley (D) – Mayor
Jessie DeKar (R) – Member of Council
James Daly (R) – Member of Council
Gabriel J. Felt (D) – Member of Council
Amy Murrelle (R) – Tax Collector
Arthur E. VanRiper (R) – 2nd Ward Constable
Virginia Malone (R) – 3rd Ward Judge of Election
Julie A. Kowalewicz (D) – 5th Ward Inspector of Election
Julianne C. Wright (D) – 5th Ward Judge of Election
Sheshequin Township
Kurt D. Lafy (R) – Supervisor
Anita Whipple (R) – Tax Collector
Smithfield Township
Wade V. Hulslander (R) – Supervisor
Charlene Edger (R) – Tax Collector
Janet M. Teeter (R) – Judge of Election
Marcia Keston (D) – Inspector of Election
South Waverly Borough
Timothy M. Hickey (D) – Mayor
Christopher Wood (D) – Member of Council
Roxanne Testen (D) – Member of Council
Burdett Porter (R) – Member of Council
Cynthia Coyle Parrish (R) – Member of Council
John Testen (D) – Tax Collector
Donna L. Nocchi (D) – Judge of Election
Joyce Petrocco (D) – Inspector of Election
Josephine Bradley (D) – Inspector of Election
Ulster Township
J. Jeffrey Lennox (R) – Supervisor
Kathy Assumpcao (R) – Tax Collector
James Donovan (R) – Judge of Election
Katherine Donovan (R) – Inspector of Election
